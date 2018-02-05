US efforts to undermine Iran's position 'in vain'

TEHRAN, Feb. 05 (MNA) – Secretary of Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani has said "US President Trump's whole effort is to bring Iran back from its current situation, while the position of the Islamic Republic will never change with US rhetoric."

Speaking on the sidelines of an opening ceremony for some projects in Alborz province, Shamkhani said Iran will not withdraw from its position despite the obstacles posed by US and its allies."

Pointing to the recent remarks made by Donald Trump over reimposing sanctions against Iran, he emphasized "Trump is beating the wind; Iran will never allow him to do against the principles under JCPOA."

He pointed to Trump's accusations against Iran and asserted "Iran's position in the world is not a sudden gain, but the enemies' setbacks like war and sanctions led the country to become a regional power, turning it into a bitter fact for them.

