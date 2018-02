TEHRAN, Feb. 5 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will attend a talk show on Channel 2 of Iranian state TV ‘IRIB TV 2’ to discuss the latest developments in the region and foreign policy of the country.

The talk show entitled ‘Special News Talk Program’ on Channel 2 of Iranian state TV ‘IRIB TV2’ is aired every night after 22:30 news program at around 11 o’clock local time.

The Iranian foreign minister is scheduled to attend the program at around 11 o'clock Iranian local time and detail the latest development in foreign policy, and Iran’s nuclear deal with the world powers known as the 'JCPOA'.

KI