Shamkhani: Not possible to renegotiate JCPOA

TEHRAN, Jan. 23 (MNA) – The Secretary of Supreme National Security Council Shamkhani said that the recent US efforts to challenge JCPOA are illegal, that the agreement cannot be renegotiate under any circumstances.

Speaking to Alalam News Network, the Secretary of Supreme National Security Council Shamkhani said that the recent US efforts to challenge JCPOA are illegal and the agreement cannot be renegotiated under any circumstances.

Stressing that the agreement meets Iran’s minimum demands, he went on to comment on US failure to comply with its obligations by saying that even though Iran has fully abided by its commitments, US and even Europe have failed to fulfill some of their commitments. Therefore, talks about revising [JCPOA] are nothing but deceptive statement resulting from US president’s delusion.

Stressing that Iran's missile system is fully indigenous, he said that it is the outcome of Iran’s experience from the eight-year sacred defense [Iran-Iraq war] and Iranian nation’s desire to defend itself against aggression. He said that missile program would be continued as part of Iran’s policy of deterrence against threats.

SP/ 4208308