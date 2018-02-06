US behind new rise of terror in Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Feb. 6 (MNA) – Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri said Tue. that the new rise in terror attacks and explosions in Afghanistan is the result of US’ scheme for sending terrorists to the Middle Eastern country.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri stressed that the Americans create tension and conflict in Southwest Asia in a bid to justify their presence in the region; “with a stable and peaceful region, the US has to gather up its troops and leave the regional countries to take care of their own security,” he added.

“Once the Americans saw the downfall of ISIL and other organized terrorist groups in Syria and Iraq, they began sending them to Afghanistan through various means, and today, as a result, we are witness to a new rise in explosions and terrorist attacks in Afghanistan,” Bagheri said.

The Iranian army chief went on to add, “we believe that this particular scheme of the US is expanding, but the dear neighboring nation of Afghanistan will unite against this plot.”

He further expressed hope that no US-backed terrorist group would emerge in the region.

