AEOI experts produce new radio-drug

TEHRAN, Feb. 25 (MNA) – Researchers at the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) have produced a new radiopharmaceutical for treatment of liver cancer.

The new radiopharmaceutical is named Y-90 Resin Microspheres, which is used in treatment of metastatic liver cancer, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common type of primary liver cancer.

Currently, the only other producer of this radiopharmaceutical is the Australian company SIRTEX, which distributes the medicine around the world under the brand name SIR-Spheres.

This radiopharmaceutical has recently managed to obtain the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) permit. Each injectable dose costs around 5,000 to 8,000 euros abroad.

Pars Isotope Company, the producer of this radio-drug in Iran, started research work on the production about three years ago and has successfully passed the laboratorial and pre-clinical phases.

The clinical phase of this radiopharmaceutical has gone underway in collaboration with Shiraz and Tehran universities of Medical Sciences.

In addition to the high domestic demand, many foreign countries have also voiced interest in purchasing the Iranian-produced medicine.

