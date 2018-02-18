Egypt reaffirms support for political solution to crisis in Syria

CAIRO, Feb. 18 (MNA) – Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shukri, has reaffirmed Egypt’s support for the political solution to the crisis in Syria, which preserves the unity of the Syrian state and its institutions and meets aspirations of the Syrian people.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Ahmed Abu Zeid, said: “ Shukri, during his meeting with UN Special Envoy to Syria, Staffan de Mistura, on Saturday confirmed Egypt’s rejection of any military intervention that would violate Syrian sovereignty and undermine opportunities of the standing political solutions.”

Shurki met de Mistura on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) being held in Germany.

He pointed out to the need to coordinate efforts and moves among various regional and international parties during the current stage in order to urge all Syrian parties to reach consensus practical solutions to achieve a political settlement to the crisis in Syria.

Abu Zeid said that de Mistura discussed during the meeting the latest developments for solving the crisis in Syria in light of the contacts and consultations he held recently and the outcomes of the Syrian-Syrian National Dialogue Congress held in the Russian city of Sochi last month.

SANA/MNA