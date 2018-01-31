Al-Kawthar TV crew injured during Turkey’s operation in northern Syria

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – Iranian Arabic-language Al-Kawthar TV crew have come under attack by the Turkish forces in Afrin region in northern Syria.

The Tehran-based Arabic-language television reported on Wednesday that the attack occurred during the Turkish operation in Afrin district.

This incident comes after another news channel crew (Press TV) came under attack by the Turkish forces and suffered injuries in the bombing and shelling of Afrin town yesterday.

Al-Kawthar TV is a Tehran-based Arabic-language television channel. Launched in 2006 by Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, it broadcasts religious and cultural programs about 20 hours a day mainly for Arab audience in the Middle East and North Africa. The content of the programs is mainly about promoting Shia Islam. The TV station derives its name from the heavenly river Al-Kawthar.

KI/4215533