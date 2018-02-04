Pres. Rouhani’s presser slated for Tue.

Parviz Esmaeili, the presidential office's director for communications and information, said Sunday that President Rouhani’s press conference will be held on February 6 at 16:00 local time (12:30 PM GMT).
The event will be attended by representatives from the most notable national and international news media, where President Rouhani will answer their questions on the country’s current issues, as well as topics related to regional and international developments.
According to Esmaeili, the press conference will be broadcast live on IRIB TV1, IRINN, Iranian-owned international TV channels, as well as some international TV channels and online media services.
MS/4218802
