Jahangiri: Finalization of $12 billion finance contract, a JCPOA achievement

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – Stressing that foreign finance has been achieved through JCPOA, First Vice President said that JCPOA has had many achievements, and the public should be informed about these achievements.

On Monday, Es’hagh Jahangiri attended a meeting for reviewing hurdles and challenges in the way of utilizing foreign financial resources for important projects. During the meeting, he said that a committee or working group should be set up for prioritizing the projects, adding that plans and projects must be identified that can use foreign financial resources.

Ministers of Oil, Road and Urban Development, Economic Affairs and Finance, Energy, Health and Medical Education, CBI Governor and Director General of Islamic Republic of Iran Railways attended the meeting.

Jahangiri called on Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance, Head of Plan and Budget Organization, CBI Governor and his own deputy for coordination and supervision to prepare instructions and regulations for using the foreign finance for high-priority projects.

Noting that important projects are being implemented in Iran by using $17 billion of Chinese finance, he added, “In addition, foreign financing agreements worth about $30 billion have been signed with China and European countries. Of this amount, $12 billion has already been finalized and will soon become operational and LCs will be opened. This is one of the achievements of JCPOA.”

He said that a portion of foreign financing will be allocated to key infrastructure projects as per the priorities set by the Plan and Budget Organization. He added that the government will guarantee the reimbursement.

The President of Organization for Investment, Economic and Technical Assistance of Iran Dr. Mohammad Khazaei presented a report on the latest status of proposed projects for which the foreign financing will be used. He also briefed the participants about administrative and commercial procedures for the projects.

He said that $12 billion financing will be used for electrification of Tehran-Mashhad railway line, electrification of Garmsar-Incheh Borun railway line, construction of Hormozgan Power Plant, Gol Gohar Steel, Khuzestan Green Paper, Barekat Hospital, combined cycle power plants in Zanjan, Lamerd and Abadan, Jask refinery, Abadan refinery’s second phase and finally the construction of a 200-bed hospital for cancer treatment in Karaj.

Minister of Oil Bijan Zanganeh said that $12 billion of foreign financing have been used in different oil and petrochemical projects, excluding the upstream oil sector.

The Managing Director of Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (known as RAI) Saeed Mohammadzadeh said that his company has used foreign financing for purchasing 2,000 freight wagons, adding that additional 6,000 wagons will also be purchased by using foreign finance.



