Iran supports financial transparency, FATF cause: MP

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – Alaeddin Boroujerdi the Chairman of Iran's Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said that the waiver of penalties on Iran by FATF is because of measure undertaken by Iranian parliament.

“A lot of work has been done by the Iranian Parliament to promote financial transparency,” said Alaeddin Boroujerdi the Chairman of Iran's Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission.

The lawmaker made the remarks on Monday after the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the world’s financial watchdog, extended a waiver for punitive measures against Iran for another six months but refused to remove the country from its blacklist.

He recounted that the Anti-Money Laundering Law had been passed in the Parliament long ago, adding that both the law to combat terrorism financing and Iran's membership in the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism had also been already approved by the parliament.

"These parliamentary measures are a long step taken and the reason why Iran has been crossed out of the black list for another four months is that it has been globally understood that Iran is very serious on this path,” reiterated the legislator.

The MP from the Constituency of Boroujerd pointed to the structure of the FATF and said, "The FATF is a structure that is approved by the people in the international arena for financial clarification, and Iran is located in close proximity to the world's largest producer of narcotics; which means there are many drug traffickers in the region who are seriously putting Iran in danger of these crimes.”

"The Islamic Republic of Iran believes in the necessity of transparency, and does not allow these people to enter the economy," said the head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranain Parliament, stating that the FATF has a separate structure and has nothing to do with the JCPOA.

The JCPOA stands for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action also known as the Iran nuclear agreement or deal which was signed by the representatives of Iran, Sextet (France, China, Russia, US, UK, and Germany), and the European Union on July 14, 2015, in Vienna of Austria after years of negotiations. According to the deal, Iran agreed to limit its peaceful nuclear energy program in exchange for some economic reliefs and the removal of sanctions.

