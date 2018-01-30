Iran, China plan to increase mutual trade to $50 billion in 2018

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – Chairman of Iran-China Joint Chamber of Commerce Asadollah Asgaroladi said Iran and China have planned to increase their mutual trade to $50 billion by the end of this year.

Asadollah Asgaroladi made the comments at the 3rd China-Iran Trade and Investment Opportunities Conference in Tehran on Tuesday, adding that “necessary steps have been taken to achieve this goal.”

He pointed out that the Iranian side has scheduled to take part in four exhibitions in China during this year and will host economic delegations from China every month.

The Chairman of Iran-China Joint Chamber of Commerce reported that “the volume of trade between Iran and China was $40 billion in 2017, while this volume is scheduled to increase to $50 billion in 2018.”

