Unlimited Russian finance to be opened for Iranian projects

TEHRAN, Feb. 04 (MNA) – Ali Salehabadi Chief Executive of Export Development Bank of Iran (EDBI) revealed the allocation of an unlimited Russian finance for Iranian projects.

Speaking in his weekly press briefing, he said, “12 brokerage relationships in Africa have been added to the list of the bank’s brokerage list, so that brokerage ties will also be established according to the requirements of customers.”

He pointed to the finance transactions and credit lines inked with South Korea, China and Austria and said, “$10 billion financing scheme inked with South Korea and China while €1 billion worth of finance opened between Iran and Austria.”

Under the finance contract inked between Iran and Russia, risk of each Iranian bank is assessed and finance is earmarked without the public bid bond guarantee, he said, adding, “refinance contracts have been launched with South Korea, France and Turkey, valued at $100, $25 and $25 million respectively.”

Finance talks are underway with a prestigious Hungarian “EIH” Company which will be signed within the next two months, he observed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Salehabadi referred to the allocation of one billion rials for export activities in the country and said, “EDBI will allocate suitable loans for exports in cooperation with the National Development Fund of Iran (NDFI).”

With regard to the knowledge-based projects, he said, “243 billion rials worth of loan has been allocated to the knowledge-based projects.”

To conclude his remarks, Salehabadi referred to selling surplus and additional properties of banks in the country as one of the requirements of banking system and said, “instrumental companies of banks should be remained and the rest should be delegated.”

MA/4218719