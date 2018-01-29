Rouhani submits Iran-Czech investment act to Parl.

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani submitted a act to the Parliament in order to support investment between Islamic Republic of Iran and Czech Republic.

President Rouhani handed over the act of agreement to encourage and support mutual investment between Iran and Czech Republicwas to the Iranian Parliament.

The full text of the Bill is read as follows, “the act of agreement to encourage and support mutual investment between Iran and Czech Republic was submitted to the Iranian Parliament as proposed by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance (MEAF) in the session of the Board of Ministers held on Jan. 10, 2018."

“Considering the significance of investment and application of resources and economic potentials and given the encouraging and supporting investment activities between Islamic Republic of Iran and Czech Republic as well as safeguarding favorable condition for the aforementioned investment in line with promoting and strengthening economic cooperation between Iran and Czech Republic, the Bill is submitted to the Iranian Parliament.”

