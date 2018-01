TEHRAN, Jan. 28 (MNA) – Iranian MPs have started reviewing the proposed budget bill for the next Iranian year as of today.

President Hassan Rouhani submitted the new budget bill to the parliament on Dec. 10, 2017. The Iranian lawmakers will be discussing the bill for two weeks.

After gaining the parliament’s approval, the budget bill will be sent to the Guardian Council in order to be signed into law.

Iran budget bill for the next fiscal Iranian year (beginning on March 21, 2018) has set the price of oil at $55 a barrel and the US dollar exchange rate at 35,000 Iranian Rials.

KI