Parliament rejects Pres. Rouhani’s budget bill

TEHRAN, Jan. 28 (MNA) – The opponents of President Rouhani’s budget bill of the next Iranian year managed to fail the motion with a 120 to 83 vote on Sunday.

Iranian parliament voted down the next year budget bill proposed by President Rouhani’s administration giving a 72 hour grace to integration commission of the parliament (a commission made up of representatives from all specialized commissions of the parliament) work out a better edition of the bill.

Lawmakers voted 120 to 83 against the bill, with 9 abstentions, out of the total of 216 available votes.

The bill was tabled by President Rouhai around 50 days ago and being discussed in specialized commissions and the integration commission for the last 49 days, it was laid open to debate on Sunday and, after two rounds of sessions in the morning and afternoon, was left to the general vote of the whole parliament.

Ten MPs addressed the parliament in favor of the bill while ten opponents of the bill were given the same chance to talk their fellow MPs out of the bill.

