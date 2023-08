Mehdi Shirmohammadi, Abbas Rezaei, and Hadi Farahmand scored for Team Melli against Azerbaijan on Saturday, Tehran Times reported.

Iran is drawn in Group B along with Belarus, the UAE, and Azerbaijan.

Group A consists of Russia, Uzbekistan, Oman, and Egypt.

Athletes from Russia and other member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) compete in the Games.

The competition takes place in the capital of Belarus, Minsk from Aug. 5 to 9.

AMK/TT