Import order on lack of currency transfer prohibited : Veep

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri said import registration order process from four countries “without currency transfer” was banned.

In a directive, First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri announced the banning of fulfilling order registration process without currency transfer from four countries including China, India, South Korea and Turkey.

Given the above issue, Jahangiri notified the aforementioned directive to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance (MEAF), Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, Ministry of Agricultural Jihad and Ministry of Intelligence.

The full text of the directive is read as follows:

With the coordination made in this regard, performing any order registration process without the currency transfer for importing products from four countries including China, India, south Korea and Turkey has strictly been banned, effective as of notification of this directive. In this regard, all importers are duty bound to import their products from the mentioned countries merely through banking system (opening Letters of Credit (L/Cs, binding documents, drafts or remittance] within the framework of observing pertinent rules and regulations.

MA/4214816