Tehran to host 4th Intl. Energy Conf.

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – The fourth international conference of the Iran Scientific Association of Energy will be held under the title of Energy Management and Technology.

The event is themed at energy, safety and environment.

According to Iran's oil ministry website SHANA, the event is being organized in line with the general policies of the resistance economy and the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's instructions with the aim of providing dynamic growth and improving economic indices and objectives of the Development Outlook document with the goal of generating productive and endogenous opportunities.

Renewable Energies, Energy, Safety and Environment (HSE), Energy Economics, Clean Energies and New Technologies, Fossil Energies, Energy Planning and Policymaking, Energy Optimization and Conservation, will be discussed during the conference that is being held with the collaboration of Shahid Beheshti University on Tuesday and Wednesday (February 30-31).

KI/SHANA