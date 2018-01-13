Iran to hold national conf. on micro-, nano-technologies

TEHRAN, Jan. 13 (MNA) – Iran Nanotechnology Initiative Council (INIC) announced that Iran will hold first national conference on micro-technology and nano-technology on May 10, 2018.

The first national conference on micro-technology and nano-technology with focus on nano-material, nano-bio-technology, nano-composites, and the use of nano-technology in renewable energy sources, and nano-trade will be held on May 10, 2018.

According to Iran Nanotechnology Initiative Council (INIC) the conference will cover diverse fields of studies like materials engineering, mechanic, physics, and chemistry at Imam Khomeini International University of Qazvin.

Professor Moshfesgh, from Sharif University of Tehran, Sandro Scandolo from International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP), and Professor Mohajerzadeh from Tehran University are the distinguished guests of the event to address the conference.

The deadline for submitting papers is on March 6th, 2018 and the review results will be announced a month later.

