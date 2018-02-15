Bulgaria to host Iranian trade delegation

TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – An economic-trade delegation from Lorestan province will head to Bulgaria in current month under the strict supervision of Governor General of Lorestan Province Seyed Musa Khademi.

Given the above issue, Lorestan Province Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture will embark on sending its economic and business delegation, headed by provincial governor general, to Bulgaria from March 5-8, 2018 in order to broaden and enhance bilateral commercial ties and economic cooperation.

In addition, the visiting delegation will hold an expert-level meeting in the field of investment as joint venture (JV), the report added.

Accordingly, the deadline to register in this prestigious trade and economic delegation will be on Feb. 17 and for this purpose, interested applicants may refer to the following website at: www.khdccima.ir and receive pertinent forms for registration process.

