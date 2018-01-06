Alzahra University joins AUF

TEHRAN, Jan. 06 (MNA) – Iranian Alzahra University has joined ‘Agence universitaire de la Francophonie’ to have better access to French language universities sources for scientific research.

Alzahra university has joined the ‘Agence universitaire de la Francophonie’ (AUF) through the efforts of its French Language Department at the Faculty of Literature and Humanities.

The membership request had been assessed by the AUF’s board of directors in Paris, then they agreed with Iranian university membership.

According to its website, the AUF is a worldwide association of French-speaking higher education and research institutions, AUF brings together nearly 850 university institutions on every continent in more than 100 countries.

The acceptance facilitates Al-Zahra University’s access to the global resources of member institutions, universities and French-language scholars.

Other Iranian universities including University of Tehran, University of Shahid Beheshti, University of Tabriz, and Tarbiat Modares University had already joined the AUF.

