Iran, Bulgaria calls for reinforcing mutual ties

Masoud Ahmadi, Iran's cultural attaché in Bulgaria and Niko Ganchev, the deputy mayor of Veliko Tarnovo, met and held talks in Veliko Tarnovo, which is a town situated in North Bulgaria.

During the meeting, the Bulgarian side voiced his city’s readiness to host cultural events.

He said the historical city of Veliko Tarnovo is prepared to cooperate with the Iranian cities Isfahan, Shiraz and Hamadan.

Bulgarian side, who was paying a visit to the Iranian exhibition on artifacts in Veliko Tarnovo, hailed Iran’s artworks, terming them “unique”.

For his part, the Iranian official expressed his country’s readiness to prepare the ground for the cooperation of both sides’ cities.

Iran is ready to cooperate with the historical city of Bulgaria in the spheres of culture and civilization, Ahmadi further noted.

TM/5821381