MP slams Trump's recent remarks as unwise

TEHRAN, Jan. 17 (MNA) – Iranian MP Alaeddin Boroujerdi slammed Trump's decision to recognize al-Quds as the capital of the Zionist regime and called it an unwise move.

Iranian MP Alaeddin Boroujerdi gave a speech in Parliament open session on Wednesday (January 17) where he offered his condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased Sanchi crew members.

Boroujerdi referred to the 13th PUIC Conference which is being held in Tehran at present and said “44 countries and 15 Parliament speakers attended the conference which is a source of satisfaction, although not all the members of Iran's parliament managed to attend the conference."

Elsewhere in his speech, Chairman of Iran's Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Alaeddin Boroujerdi pointed to Trump’s recent measures and asserted “I hereby condemn categorically Trump’s unwise decision to violate the confines of al-Quds and calling it the capital of the Zionist regime, plus his insolent disrespect for the black international community. The US president had better know that such measures will intensify global hatred for US and its leaders.”

Discussing the recent protests in Iran, Boroujerdi said “the protests started with people voicing their rightful demands from illegal institutions that existed as a result of irresponsibility and inefficiency on the part of authorities, but it was immediately led astray by mercenary, domestic malcontents and their foreign masters who tried to tarnish our national dignity. I humbly thank the great nation of Iran who entered the scene in time to foil this plot.”

He also urged the government to pay special attention to the problems caused by illegal financial institutions and meet the demands of the public.

