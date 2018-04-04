Russia says next Astana conf. to be held in mid-May

TEHRAN, Apr. 04 (MNA) – Russian President Putin's Special Envoy to Syria Alexander Lavrentiev reaffirmed on Wednesday that the next round of Astana Peace Process Conference will be held in May 14-15 in Astana.

Head of the Russian delegation to Astana meetings Alexander Lavrentiev announced on Wednesday that the 9th round of Astana is scheduled to be held in mid-May.

Russia’s Sputnik news agency quoted Lavrentiev as saying to reporters that May 14th and 15th remain the scheduled dates for holding the 9th round of Astana meetings till now.

The Kazakh capital of Astana hosted eight meetings on Syria, as all the meetings affirmed Syria’s unity and sovereignty, continuing the fight against terrorism, and enhancing cessation of hostilities in Syria, in addition to committing to the political solution to the crisis in Syria.

