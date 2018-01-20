Pres. Rouhani calls for expansion of relations with Havana

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani received a copy of the credentials of the new Cuban ambassador to Tehran Alexis Bandrich Vega on Saturday (January 20).

Rouhani said that Tehran, Havana relations have been constructive since the victory of the Islamic Revolution and added that Iran and Cuba encountered similar antagonistic plots in their post-revolutionary eras and there is no doubt that among the world revolutions, the names of Imam Khomeini and Fidel Castro will be remembered as outstanding revolutionary leaders.

Rouhani stressed that Tehran is against imposing sanctions as an outdated, wrong method and asserted “the Islamic Republic of Iran is against enforcing oppressive sanctions on independent nations such as Cuba.”

For his part, the new Cuban ambassador to Tehran Alexis Bandrich Vega submitted a copy of his credentials to the president and highlighted the influential role of Tehran in maintaining stability and security in region and the world.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran enjoys a special place in the foreign relations of Cuba and we are determined to expand our relations and cooperation with Iran in economic as well as political areas day by day,” he added.

“Cuba believes that engaging in wide-ranging relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran is the best means to oppose unfair sanctions against both countries, and at present, when the US is after imposing its policies on the world by force, the development of independent, free countries such as Iran and Cuba can be very influential,” Alexis Bandrich Vega asserted.

BS/4204648