پارسی
العربية
اردو
کوردی
Türkçe
English
Mehrnews English
Mon 12 March 2018
×
Photo
Home
All News
Iran
World
Politics
Economy
Culture
Technology
Sports
Photo
Cartoon
Video
Opinion
Cuban amb. visits MNA HQ
TEHRAN, Mar. 12 (MNA) – The Cuban Ambassador to Tehran Alexis Bandrich Vega visited Mehr News HQ on Monday and talked with journalists at the different sections of the site.
By: Maryam Kamyab
2018-03-12 12:51
Related News
Pres. Rouhani calls for expansion of relations with Havana
Cuban President expresses sympathies over quake in Iran
Tags
Cuba
Cuban Ambassador
Mehr News Agency