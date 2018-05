TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – In a message to his Cuban counterpart, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani offered condolences to the Cuban government and nation over the plane crash which claimed the lives of more than 100 passengers on Friday.

Cubana de Aviación flight DMJ 0972 was traveling from Havana to Holguín when the plane crashed as it was taking off at 12:08 pm local time on Friday.

The letter of condolences addresses Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and the ministers of Cuban cabinet.

