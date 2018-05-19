Iran condoles with Cuba over deadly plane crash

TEHRAN, May 19 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi has expressed regret over a passenger plane crash in Cuba, which killed over 100 people.

In a Saturday statement, the Iranian spokesman offered sympathy to the Cuban government, nation and families of the victims of the deadly incident.

Flight DMJ 0972 was headed to the eastern Cuban city of Holguin when it plummeted into in an agricultural area in the Santiago de las Vegas neighborhood, killing more than 100 on board and leaving three survivals who are in critical condition.

The nearly 40-year-old Boeing 737-200 was owned by a Mexican airline. According to reports, the plane "suffered a failure" and crashed about six miles from the airport.

Following the crash, Cuban State TV announced two days of mourning.

MS/4300378