Terrorists after framing Islam as religion of violence

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – Seyyed Kamal Kharrazi, the Head of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations condemned what terrorist did with the reputation of Islam in the world in the meeting with Syrian scholars on Wednesday.

“What the terrorist groups did under the banner of Islam in Syria and Iraq was an anti-Islamic move in order to frame Islam as a harsh and ruthless religion in the eyes of the enemies, and to make Islamic countries as uncivilized pro-anti-humanitarian movements,” said Seyyed Kamal Kharrazi, the Head of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations on Wednesday.

The former Iranian foreign minister made the remarks during a meeting with Mohammed Abdul Sattar the Syrian Minister of Awqaf who had a host of Syrian scholars and clerics in his company in Tehran.

“The Takfirists defamed Islam in the whole world with their terrorist acts in the region, and we should stop such violent and dangerous moves,” noted Mr. Kharrazi.

“What happened in Syria served the interests of US and Israel, and at such a situation, the clerics and clergies are required to convene to introduce the moderate Islam to the world,” he underlined.

"Syria has a long history in Islamic culture and it enjoys high potentials to act as the central axis of Islamic culture in the region,” Mr. Kharrazi highlighted.

“Egypt had such a prominent role for many years, but with the current status of this country, there is no hope to see Egypt play it former role as it did in the past, and there is a need for Syrian scholars to spread Islamic culture in order to fill the created void,” reiterated Mr. Kharrazi.

He announced the readiness of the scholars of Iran to cooperate with the Syrian scholars and stated, "The Islamic Republic of Iran has been trying to promote Islamic unity since the very early days of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.”

In this meeting, Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Taskhiri the President of the Supreme Council of the World Forum for Proximity of the Islamic Schools of Thought, and Husamoddin Farfur, the head of the Islamic Assembly of al-Fatih, also talked about the necessity of the unity of the Islamic world.

