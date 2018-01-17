No chance for negotiations on Iran’s missiles

TEHRAN, Jan. 17 (MNA) – Kamal Kharrazi, chairman of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations rejected any possibility for talks on Iran's missile power, saying the missiles are developed to defend the country.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 2nd Arabs-Iran Conference in Beirut on Wednesday, Kamal Kharazi told IRNA correspondent “given the conspiracies of foreign enemies against Iran, we must be able to defend our existence and our missile power is a means of defending ourselves against them.”

Kharazi arrived in Lebanon today on Wednesday January 17, to take part in the opening ceremony of the 2nd Arabs-Iran Conference in Beirut. He left Lebanon to Syria today afternoon.

Saying that some countries policies in the region only benefit Israel, the chairman of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations added “some Arab countries, like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have been supporting terrorist groups such as ISIL and Jabhat al-Nusra, while their support resulted in creating more tensions in the region and undermining governments like Syrian's.”

Kharrazi mentioned foreign intervention as the second reason behind regional tensions, adding that foreign countries are committing every possible kind of hostility against independent states based on their strategic interests, putting them in crisis with their conspiracies.

The chairman of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations singled out dialogue, unity among independent countries as the only way to foil the enemies’ plots.

The 2nd Arabs – Iran Conference started in Beirut on Wednesday morning with scholars from Arab countries and Iran in attendance.

