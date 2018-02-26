Lawmakers to question Rouhani over jilted depositors

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – Head of the Economic Committee of Iranian Parliament announced Sunday the lawmakers have collected 100 signatures to question the president once more over the performances of financial institutions.

Mohammadreza Pourebrahimi, the Chairman of Iran’s Parliament Economic Committee, announced that Economic Committee will meet with and talk with the president’s representatives comprised of the head of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) and managing directors of Iranian banks to question them over the government’s failure to deal with unlicensed financial institutions.

Pourebrahimi added “the meeting tomorrow will address the latest measures taken to determine the fate of people’s deposits into unauthorized institutions, because there is a big difference between what the CBI says and the facts on the ground. The CBI announces that the people have been paid back but people say they have not got their money back.”

The lawmaker said that more than 100 MPs have signed the petition, demanding the government to take action against illegal financial activities of those lenders.

People’s anger against the unregistered depositors was one of the causes behind recent protests across Iran. The Iranian lawmakers are worried that the performances of these financial institutions will turn into another crisis.

