IRGC successful in foiling ISIL operations in W Iran: MP

“The IRGC, intelligence ministry, and border guards have so far been successful in countering ISIL terrorists,” said Alaeddin Boroujerdi, the Chairman of Iran's Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, on Sunday.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the open meeting of the Iranian parliament saying that “Trump’s sterile attempts are like wild goose chase.”

Recounting that he has been very recently back from Brussels where he met with members of the European Parliament, Mr. Boroujerdi asserted that even European MEPs do not have a positive view of Trump’s US. “There were serious criticisms of US internal and foreign policies during Trump’s administration,” said the MP.

“Considering Trump’s affiliation to the Zionist regime US is after framing a negative picture of the Islamic republic of Iran. And this is the joint objective of US, Saudi Arabia, and Israeli regime,” reiterated the Iranian senior legislator.

“The US plan to disintegrate Syria is a doomed attempt and we strongly defend the territorial integrity of Syria and Iraq, as it was the top priority of the enemies in the last year to break up Iraq and Syria but they failed,” underlined the Iranian law-maer.

“US proved with its practice in the region that is still supporting the policy of backing terrorists, creating instability, and disintegrating the countries of the Middle East and God willingly these objectives o US are doomed to failure,” he noted.

“In recent years, the terrorists did their best to infiltrate in our country. They trained terror cells and dispatched them to our borders and the ISIL is mainly focused on this agenda but the IRGC in numerous cases have encountered them in the borders,” he commented on IRGC’s measures in countering terror plots against Iran.

“So far, the IRGC personnel, intelligence ministry agents, and border guards have succeeded in fighting terrorists trying to enter Iran and bearing in mind the current crises in the region it will still be a challenge for Iran,” asserted Mr. Boroujerdi.

