US main loser of breaching JCPOA

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) – Iranian senior MP called Trump’s recent remarks on the fate of the JCPOA 'vulgarities', adding that the United States will be the main loser of breaching JCPOA.

Regarding the recent remarks of the US president Donald Trump on the fate of the nuclear deal with Iran, the Chairman for Foreign Policy and National Security of Iranian parliament told reporters on Sunday that Mr. Trump’s recent remarks indicated his lack of knowledge of international politics, and he cannot impose any conditions on an international agreement signed by the permanent members of the UN Security Council.

Alaeddin Boroujerdi ridiculed Trump’s request for removing or adding some provisions in the deal, adding “in spite of all the threats and political rhetoric, the US officials could not withdraw from the deal and had to extend sanctions waivers.”

Boroujerdi condemned the new US sanctions against 14 Iranian persons and entities, calling them ‘in violation of the JCPOA.’

Iranian senior MP noted that Americans are wrong to think that if they quit the deal, the Islamic Republic's nuclear capability will decline, adding Iran can return to the situation prior to the nuclear deal very fast.

Boroujerdi pointed out that Iran’s nuclear program can do better through the efforts of its researchers and scientists during the past two years, adding that the United States will be loser in case it continues its ongoing dangerous policy.

