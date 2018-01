KHASH, Jan. 17 (MNA) – Police chief of Sistan and Baluchistan province announced the discovery of a 3000-year-old object in Khash, during thief search operations.

The police officers of Khash found a 3000-year-old historic object, in addition to a stolen car, in the hideout of five thieves.

He underlined the historic object is worth of 300 thousands dollars.

Iran is a country with a very ancient history and civilization, therefore what is left of the distant past for the Iranians is very high compared to other countries.

LR/IRN82798510