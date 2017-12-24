Historic human remains unearthed in construction site

HAMEDAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – Head of the provincial office of the Cultural Heritage Organization of Hamedan said that archaeologists have unearthed another buried skeleton in Imam square, Hamedan.

Ali Malmir referred to the excavations in Imam Square in Hamedan and said “archaeological experts have managed to unearth another skeleton in the southern corner of the hole dug up in Imam Khomeini Square, Hamedan.”

“The evidence shows that the skeleton is in a squatting position with its head toward the south,” he added.

Head of the provincial office of the Cultural Heritage Organization of Hamedan expressed regret that the torso of the skeleton has been destroyed as the result of a hole which has been dug up recently and said “preliminary studies show that this skeleton belongs to the historic era and has been buried shortly after the clay coffins of the Parthian Empire.”

“No objects or relics have so far been unearthed near the skeleton,” he added.

During the process of digging tunnels for an urban construction project earlier this month, historic antiques were unearthed in Imam Square, Hamedan. Experts are still carrying out excavations with the expectation to find new antiques near the site.

BS/4180745