US President’s interpretation of African people “deplorable”

TEHRAN, Jan. 16 (MNA) – In his meeting with the President of the National Assembly of Senegal Moustapha Niasse on Tuesday, President Rouhani condemned the US President’s interpretation of African people strongly and termed it “regrettable”.

Iran attaches great importance to the African people, for, they [African people] struggled against colonialism for years, Rouhani maintained.

Interpretation of US President Donald Trump on African people is very regrettable, showing that US current politicians have not yet understood the position and grandeur of African people properly.

Turning to the amicable relationship with Senegal, he pointed out that Iran is ready to expand its relation with Senegal in various scientific, cultural, trade, business, economic and political fields.

Expansion of cooperation between Iran and Senegal can help spread peace and security both in African continent and West Asia, Rouhani reiterated.

Today, Islamic and regional countries are grappling with several problems such as terrorism. Under such circumstances, Islamic world is in dire need of unity and amity in order to thwart conspiracies of enemies, President Rouhani concluded.

For his part, President of the National Assembly of Senegal Moustapha Niasse expressed his condolences on behalf of Senegalese government and people to the noble nation of Islamic Iran on Sanchi oil tanker accident.

Today, solidarity among Islamic countries is very important and effective steps should be taken in line with developing and strengthening all-out relations, he opined.

He expressed his special thanks on the important and constructive remarks of President Rouhani in 13th meeting of Parliamentary Union of OIC Member States (PUIC) in Tehran and called on all regional countries to establish unity and amity with one another in order to foil enemies’ plot.

