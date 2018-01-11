Erdogan: No one dares to establish new state in north Syria

TEHRAN, Jan. 11 (MNA) – Criticizing the US policy , Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday said no one could dare to establish a new state in northern Syria, warning that any such effort would be “useless”.

In his remarks at a meeting with local administrators known as mukhtars at the Presidential Complex in capital Ankara, Erdogan said, “Those who are willing to set up a terror passage in northern Syria right now … those areas used to be included [in Turkey’s] national pact borders [also known as Misak-i-Milli].



“Do not forget this sensibility. … No one can dare to establish a new state there. They will pay the price for it, if need be,” reported Anadolu.



He said Turkey could not be a means for the US’ incoherent policies, and neither could it be a country that paid the price for inadequacy that the US itself had demonstrated regarding developments in the region.



Turkey-US relations strained over the latter's support for the PKK/PYD terror group's presence and arming of the group in the region.