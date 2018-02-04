Tehran to host 2nd Congress on Successful Iranian Women

TEHRAN, Feb. 04 (MNA) – Concurrent with International Women's Day on March 8, Tehran will host the second National Congress on Successful Iranian Women.

The congress aims to highlight the crucial role of women in achieving sustainable development and to celebrate the successes of Iranian women.

The topics to be discussed at the congress include challenges facing the participation of Iranian women in various social, cultural, political and economic fields.

The congress will gather together many successful women in national and international fields and female managers who are active in executive organizations.

Specialized workshops and meetings will also be held on the sidelines of the event and participants will be granted certificates.

On 6 March 2017, Shahid Beheshti University hosted the first “National Congress on Successful Iranian Women” in Tehran, also attended by UNESCO representatives.

