FM Zarif appoints new deputy foreign ministers

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif introduced in a ceremony held on Wednesday his new deputy ministers in accordance with the new structure of the ministry of foreign affairs.

FM Zarif has appointed Morteza Sarmadi as deputy foreign minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi as political deputy, Gholamreza Ansari as economic deputy, Gholamhossein Dehghani as deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, Hussein Panahi as Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular, Parliamentary and Iranian Affairs and Bahram Ghasemi as spokesperson and head of Public and Media Diplomacy Center.

Seyed Mohammad Kazem Sajjadpour has been appointed Head of the Center for International Research and Education of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Mohammad Taghi Saberi has been appointed Head of the Center for International Research and Education of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Hossein Jaberi Ansari has become foreign minister's senior assistant in special political affairs; and Hassan Ghashgahvi has been appointed aide to foreign minister. The new deputy foreign ministers will take up their new posts beginning with January 21, 2018 (the first of Bahman).

BS/4202703