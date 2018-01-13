Significant rise in trout exports

TEHRAN, Jan. 13 (MNA) – High quality fish production of trout species in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province paved suitable ground for the considerable increase of this aqua product in the country.

Given the above issue, 170 tons of fish product was exported from the country in the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2017).

As one of the most important watershed management provinces of the country, Chaharmahal-o Bakhtiari Province is home to 1,296 springs, 780 underground water tables, 3,012 water equipped water well, 20 rivers and two lagoons.

Amir Hosseini, a veteran trout farmer in the province made the above remarks and said, “thanks to its high potential and capability, Chaharmahal-o Bakhtiari Province could take giant stride in the field of development of fish farming in the country appropriately.”

High-quality water in this province has differentiated it from other provinces of the country in the field of farming trout in high volume, he maintained.

For his part, Head of Agricultural Jihad Organization of Chaharmahal-o Bakhtiari Province Zabihollah Gharib referred to this point that export of trout has witnessed a considerable hike in this province and said, “considering the high-quality production of this fish species, export of this product has been taken into consideration to the countries of Russia and United Arab Emirates (UAE).”

He put the annual production of trout in this province at more than 23,000 tons.

Parviz Mansouri Manager of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province Fishery and Aquaculture Department was the next speaker who put the number of active trout farming units in this province at 300 and added, “high-quality production of this fish species has brought about preliminaries for the considerable export growth of this marine product in agriculture sector of the country.”

In conclusion, Mansouri pointed to Ardal city in this province as the most important hub for farming trout.

