Iran’s zinc, aluminum, molybdenum exports rise in 9 months

TEHRAN, Jan. 17 (MNA) – The exports of zinc, aluminum, and molybdenum value chains in 21 March-21 December 2017 shows a 65%, 28%, and 30% growth, respectively.

According to statistics, the zinc chain exports reached 149,000 tons in weight valued at $302.3 million, which shows a 5% increase in weight and 65% increase in value compared to the same period of 21 March-21 December last year (a period corresponding to the first nine months of the Iranian calander).

The aluminum and its products also increased to 144,000 tons valued at $260.6 million, which shows a 18% increase in weight and 28% increase in value compared to the same period last year.

Additionally, the molybdenum chain increased to 3,000 tons in weight valued at over $30.6 million.

The total exports of Iranian Mines and Mining Industries sector in this time period stand at 48.6 million tons in weight, valued at $855.5 million, which shows a 1% increase in weight and 3% increase in value compared to the same period last year.

The total exports of the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries account for 55% in terms of weight and 22% in value of the whole non-oil exports of the country during this period.

