TEHRAN, Jan. 10 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif left Tehran for Moscow to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, before a trip to Brussels for a meeting with European diplomats on JCPOA.

Heading a delegation, Mr. Zarif flied to Moscow Wednesday morning, as part of the regular ministerial consultations with Russia, particularly about the JCPOA.

Zarif will then fly to Brussels on Thursday at the invitation of European Union Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini to hold a meeting with the foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany to discuss the latest developments regarding the JCPOA.

