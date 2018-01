TEHRAN, Jan. 10 (MNA) – Iranian foreign minister will depart for Moscow within the framework of ongoing consultations over Iran’s nuclear deal, followed by his visit to Brussels.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi announced that Zarif will travel to Moscow to hold talks with Russian officials later today within the framework of ongoing consultations between foreign ministers of Russia and Iran over Iran’s nuclear deal, and he will be on the way to Brussels tomorrow.

KI/4195641