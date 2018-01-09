Jack Straw says UK serious supporter of JCPOA

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – During the Tuesday meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, former British FM Jack Straw said that Britain is vehemently supporting the implementation of the nuclear agreement.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif received Jack Straw, the former Foreign Secretary of Britain, on Tuesday in Tehran.

The British veteran politician arrived in Tehran on Sunday to attend the Tehran Security Conference on Monday.

The two sides discussed a diverse range of areas including the issue of JCPOA (the Joint Comprehensiove Plan of Action signed by Iran and 5+1 on July 14, 2015, in Vienna AKA Iran nuclear deal) snd regional developments.

The British former foreign secretary voiced the vehement support of his government for the JCPOA and reiterated that British politicians are strongly opposing US attacks on the nuclear accord.

When the two politicians discussed the regional developments, the crises in Yemen and Bahrain were conferred on.

Worth to mention is, the Chairman of the British-Iranian Chamber of Commerce Lord Norman Lamont was also present at the meeting.

