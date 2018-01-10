Iran might decide to quit nuke deal

TEHRAN, Jan. 10 (MNA) – Iran’s top nuclear negotiator said if Iran does not enjoy the benefits of the JCPOA, it might leave it, adding the Europeans can compensate for Iran’s losses in case US withdraws.

In an interview with an Iranian news outlet IRNA, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, the current Iranian President’s Political Deputy, said that Iran is ready for the worst scenarios, and in case the Americans withdraw from the nuclear deal with Iran, they will be surprised at Iran’s swift reaction.

The former top nuclear negotiator noted Iranian government has been preparing itself since last year for a post-JCPOA era.

Pointing out that the nobody knows for sure whether the US withdraws from JCPOA and reimposes the sanctions on Iran or not, he emphasized that Iran will not be the first party who quits the deal.

He added that Iran has so far made complaints to the EU against US violations of JCPOA, stressing that all the parties must abide by their commitments under the deal.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he highlighted that Iran has abided by its commitments so far and the IAEA has regularly confirmed Iran’s compliance.

Takht-Ravanchi pointed out that there are only few countries like the US administration and Israel who oppose the deal while on the other side they see the world against is them.

He went on to add “if the United States quits, the Europeans can compensate for our losses, and we will enter a new space.”

The president’s political deputy declared that the Europeans have explicitly announced their support for the deal, adding that positive political stance is not enough, and only time will tell what the Europeans’ real stance will be.

He finally concluded that in case the US quits and “the nuclear deal does not benefit us [Iran], we will make the decision whether to stay in the deal or not.”

KI/IRN 82791494