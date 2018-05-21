Caspian legal status mulled over by littoral states in Astana

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – Azerbaijani local media quoted Azerbaijani foreign ministry stating that the Astana talks on the legal status of the Caspian Sea kicked off on Monday and will go through May 24 with delegations by littoral states present in talks.

The regular meeting of the Special Working Group of the Caspian littoral states on the preparation of the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea at the level of Deputy Foreign Ministers kicked off in Astana of Kazakhstan on Monday, Azerbaijani local media quoted the foreign ministry of Azerbaijan announcing.

The four day event will be wrapped up on May 24, 2018, while Azerbaijan is present at the event with the Special Working Group delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov.

During the meeting, it is also planned to discuss other documents relating to the forthcoming Fifth Summit of the Heads of States of the Caspian littoral states, along with the draft Convention, according to the same sources.

It is also planned to hold bilateral political consultations between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

The question of determining the legal status of the Caspian Sea have gained relevance after the collapse of the USSR, when the emergence of new subjects of international law — Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan — raised the question of the delimitation of the Caspian between the five countries. The difficulty of determining the status of the Caspian sea are related, in particular, with the recognition of its lake or sea, the delimitation of which is governed by different provisions of international law.

