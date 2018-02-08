Only regional countries responsible for West Asia security

TEHRAN, Feb. 8 (MNA) – Iran’s Navy Commander Khanzadi stressed Thu. that the security in the West Asian region should be provided by the regional countries alone, calling on trans-regional forces to leave the area.

Iran’s Navy Commander Rear Admiral Khanzadi said Thursday that the country’s Navy has always stressed, at any summits that it has participated, that the security of the West Asian region will be provided only be the presence of the regional countries alone.

“We have highlighted that all trans-regional forces should leave the region,” he said. “However, other countries who may have a claim over the region can never voice their position this strongly.”

Khanzadi went on to note that the country’s enemies would never confront Iran with weapons, because of their fear of the Army’s forces who are willing to die in order to defend their homeland.

