US political reputation tarnished at UNSC

TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) – In a meeting with economy minister and ministry deputies on Monday, Presidnet Rouhani said that people have the right to demonstrate against the government, warning against enemies' plots to put country in turmoil.

In the meeting with the Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance and his deputies that was held on Monday, President Dr Hassan Rouhani also said "everywhere in the world, some misuse people's demands and protest to their own advantage, but people are right to say 'see us, listen to us, and respond to our demands.'"

According to the Irnian president official website, Rouhani described serving religion, revolution, country and people as the responsibility of all the authorities and said "we have a great nation. Authorities are not infallible and all authorities can be criticised and if this criticism is accompanied by hope, will and right solution, it will be very fruitful".

"Dr. Karbasian possesses both knowledge and experience together," continued Rouhani, adding "it is our responsibility to serve our religion, the revolution, country and people".

Stating that the root cause of the problems is the distance between us, as authorities, and the young generation, Dr Rouhani added "one cannot impose their lifestyle on future generations".

People are right to say 'see us, listen to us, and respond to our demands', he continued, saying "everywhere in the world, some misuse people's demands and protest to their own advantage."

"The enemies that people drove out of Iran with the use of the revolution, want our country to be in state of unrest," said the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Referring to the special position of Iran in the region and the world and the goals of the enemies to create insecurity in Iran, the president said "our country has an influential position in the region and the world, and we are faced with sworn enemies".

"Today, some in the region are hostile to our country alongside the Zionist regime and the United States. Of course, the United States has already been hostile towards the Iranian nation before the revolution and supported the regime of the dictator at that time, and all parts of Iran were controlled by the Americans. Therefore, it is natural that when the Iranian people drove them out of the most important and sensitive country in the world, they become upset and angry and want our country to not be calm."

He went on to say "the United States' political reputation was tarnished in the UN Security Council for abusing the recent incidents."

Dr Rouhani also added "to solve problems, individuals and the status quo should be criticized, rather than negation," saying: "Authorities are not infallible and all authorities can be criticised and if this criticism is accompanied by hope, will and correct solution, it will be very fruitful."

The "Culture of Waiting" [for Imam Mahdi's (PBUH) reappearance] means rising against injustice and having hope of a better future, said Rouhani adding: "Criticism is useful; but if it is accompanied by hope, will and the right solution."

He also went on to say "it is a misleading and insulting point of view that people's demands are only limited to economic issues."

People have economic, political, cultural and social demands, he continued, saying "if we fully accept that people are everything, the problems will be solved. If we talk with people transparently, our problems will be solved."

He said that people should know that the countries throughout the world trust in investing in Iran, adding "the path of economic engagement of people should be facilitated; the first step is cultural development."

Stating that the most important part of the economy is the re-distribution of revenues, such as taxes and zakat, the President said "in 1397 budget bill, we have anticipated some notes on the elimination of absolute poverty; the Majlis and its members should not retreat for any reason."

"We have planned $70bn worth employment for our young generation; this goal should not be hindered," Dr Rouhani added.

He also said "it is the responsibility of the parliament to complete, help, and reform; not change the nature and purpose of the budget bill," adding that problems like employment and poverty cannot be resolved through slogans.

"Everyone should go to the glass room so that people can know and judge them," continued the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

It is an honour for the government to defend people's right to have access to information, the president added, saying "the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) must echo the nation's opinions, not a single faction."

"People's access to cyberspace should not be cut permanently; one cannot be indifferent to people's lives and businesses," he continued saying.

He continued "every technology can be abused by some; we cannot block the technology and the benefits that people are taking from it."

Stating that "over the past years, employment rate was about zero, which has now reached to 700,000," the president said "the forex income of the year 1394 was less than half of the previous government's last year".

"People should be well informed about the regional and global conditions of economy and the growing trend of indices in Iran," he continued.

Dr Rouhani also said "it must be made clear to the people that the government has chosen the right course in economy."

Even if all problems are solved, having a better life is people's right, he said, adding "the main purpose of 1397 budget is to improve people's lives."

Stating that unrest leads to escape of capital and damages the employment process, he said "banks must be fully connected to the capital market."

The President also went on to say "development of buildings and administrative sectors freezes banks' capital. Banks should release funds for helping the economy."

"Paying taxes must become a public culture, even if it is minimal," Rouhani continued saying.

"The culture of insurance must be developed so that people's lives suffer less from incidents," he said, adding: "Insurers should not think about high profits; insurance should be competitive in the interests of people."

Stressing that choosing services is the right of the people and no individual or institution must interfere in it, he said "people should be informed about who receives budget from public resources".

"With transparency, criticism is heard better and corruption and problems will be eliminated," the President emphazised.

