US illegitimate intervention in Iran proves 'futile'

TEHRAN, Jan. 10 (MNA) – In a meeting with the member of Bosnian presidential council, Iran’s ambassador to Bosnia said that recent riots in Iran showed that the US and Zionists’ dream of destabilizing Iran never comes true.

In the meeting with Bagher Ezzat Bagovic, a member of Presidential Council of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iranian Ambassador to Bosnia Mahmoud Heidari said that Iran is willing to promote bilateral relations in all areas.

Heidari pointed out that during recent unrest in Iran, the US and Zionists’ dream of destabilizing Iran proved to be futile, reminding that Iranian government respects protesters' demand and separates them from those of violent rioters.

Bagher Ezzat Bagovic, for his part, expressed his gratitude for Iran’s permanent support and stressed the need for enhancing bilateral relations between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iran.

In the meeting, the member of Presidential Council of Bosnia and Herzegovina also declared his country’s support for peace and stability in Iran.

