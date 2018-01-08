UWW delegate to monitor Iran Takhti Cup

TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) – United World Wrestling representative will travel to Iran to monitor the 38th Takhti Cup International Greco-Roman Wrestling Tournament.

Levent Sen, UWW IS grade Turkish referee, will travel to Iran to monitor 2018 Men's Greco-Roman Wrestling World Cup, which serves as an international wrestling tournament among member nations of the United World Wrestling (UWW).

The tournament will kick off on January 25 and finish the next day, in Mahshar, Khuzestan province.

The tournament will bring together athletes from Iran as well as Armenia, Georgia, Germany, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkey.

The 2017 Men's Greco-Roman Wrestling World Cup was held in Abadan, at the Kowsar Sport Complex between March 16 and March 17. Russia won the tournament after a three years absence of titles on the World Cups.

